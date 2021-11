CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A puppy was brought into a Chattanooga Fire Department station after he got his head stuck in a bottle.

Firefighters carefully cut him out to free him, according to a post on the Chattanooga Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Officials confirmed the small pup was OK!

Posted by Chattanooga Fire Department on Sunday, November 7, 2021

