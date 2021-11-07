Advertisement

SEC Nation, Marty & McGee on location for Tennessee-Georgia game

This will be the Volunteers’ 17th appearance on SEC Nation and eighth time hosting the show in Knoxville.
Ayres Hall (University of Tennessee)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – SEC Nation Supplemented by Aflac, the SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, as well as the hit show Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper, will be on location in Knoxville when Tennessee hosts top-ranked Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

SEC Nation will broadcast live from the Ayres Hall lawn from 10 a.m.-noon ET. Laura Rutledge hosts the show, her fifth season in the host’s chair and her sixth on the show overall. She is joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty and McGee presented by Old Trapper, featuring Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, will lead into SEC Nation from 9-10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early prior to the 9 a.m. air time from Ayres Hall.

On Friday, the Ayres Hall lawn will be the location for The Paul Finebaum Show, which airs live from 3-7 p.m.

CBS will air Saturday’s Homecoming contest between Tennessee and Georgia with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call.

Tickets for the game are on sale at AllVols.com.

