Veterans Day freebies and special deals around East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of veterans and active-duty troops, many businesses will offer freebies and special deals. A military ID will be required to redeem any discounts or deals.

Here are a few Knoxville deals:

Restaurants:

McDonald’s

McDonald’s restaurants across the Knoxville area will honor local veterans by offering complimentary breakfast on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

A spokesperson said that participating McDonald’s would offer a complimentary breakfast combo meal to all veterans with a valid military ID during breakfast hours.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s will offer a free breakfast bar to veterans and active-duty personnel on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The restaurant chain said that the offer is dine-in only and will offer items such as scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, fresh fruit, and many other breakfast favorites.

Hooters

Hooters will offer a free entree, ordered off the free meal menu, on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, to all veterans & active military members at participating Hooters locations. A beverage must be purchased to redeem the free meal.

Chili’s

Chili’s Grill & Bar will offer a free meal on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, to all veterans & active military members at participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. The meal must be picked from the free meal menu.

“Thank you will never be enough,” the restaurant chain website said.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut of choice and a small coffee to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Food City

Food City will offer a free hot bar meal which includes an entree, two sides, and a roll to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will offer a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake to all veterans & active military members when dining at any Cracker Barrel location on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will offer a free meal to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. The meal will be chosen off of a menu that offers seven homestyle favorites.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot brewed coffee to all veterans & active military members and military spouses on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a free donut to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Calhoun’s

Calhoun’s will offer a free meal to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free order of 10 boneless wings with a side of fries to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. The appetizer or dessert has to be chosen off of a special free menu.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J will offer a free coffee and a choice of one free PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza or breakfast grill item to all veterans & active military members from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11.

IHOP

IHOP will offer free red, white & blueberry pancakes to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Connor’s Steak & Seafood

Connor’s Steak & Seafood will offer 50% discount on an appetizer, an entree and a dessert to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s will offer a free breakfast combo to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Retail:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer a 10% discount to all veterans & active military members and their families on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Home Depot

Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans & active military members year-round.

Office Depot

Office Depot will offer a 20% discount to all veterans & active military members, retirees, reservists, and their families on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Staples

Staples will offer a 25% discount to all veterans & active military members until Nov. 14.

Sport Clips

Sport Clips will offer free haircuts to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Target

Target will offer a 10% discount to all veterans & active military members and their families from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13.

Great Clips

Great Clips will offer a free haircut or a free haircut card to all veterans & active military members on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Publix

Publix will offer a 10% discount to all veterans & active military members and their families on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services are excluded from the discount.

