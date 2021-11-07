Vols fans prepare for basketball, baseball seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer fans got a little taste of what the Tennessee baseball team will look like this year at the Smokies Stadium on Saturday.

Even with Saturday’s event, Vols fans are still looking forward to the basketball season starting Tuesday. This was apparent Saturday after fans stood in a long line to meet Vols forward John Fulkerson.

“I didn’t think there would be that many fans,” Fulkerson said. “We have the best fans. They bring energy to each game and always supporting us.”

Fulkerson admits he’s not the most knowledgeable about baseball, but he is a big Volunteer fan. During his time at the Smokies Stadium, he met several other fans ranging from adults to small children.

“Just kinda being personable to them,” Fulkerson said. “I think little comments and little acts of kindness and words of encouragement can really go a long way.”

Fulkerson said he tries to make the most of every conversation with a fan. This is because the Kingsport native knows what it’s like to look up to other college athletes at a young age. He said he never thought fans would be looking up to him.

“Now that I am in this position, it’s very humbling,” Fulkerson said. “I’m very blessed to be in this position and so I want to wear the Power T proudly and make a lot of people around me proud.”

Tennessee baseball doesn’t start until February, but Vols fans will be ready to head to Thompson-Boling this coming Tuesday.

