Vols player’s pick-six during Wildcats game means free cookies!

You can get two free cookies until 9:00 p.m. Monday.
Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s cookie time! University of Tennessee football player, Alontae Taylor, announced Friday that if he got an interception during Saturday’s game against Kentucky, that the Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company would give away two free cookies per person until close on Monday.

Tennessee’s first big break in the game came off of none other than Taylor’s pick-six that gave the Vols a 10-point lead in the third quarter.

You can get two free cookies until 9:00 p.m. Monday at either of their locations, 7343 Kingston Pike or 10205 Kingston Pike.

Tennessee picked up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2018 with a 45-42 win over No. 18 Kentucky. The Vols have now won 18 of the last 20 games played in Lexington.

