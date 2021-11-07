The Vols take down the Razorbacks to bring home another title
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Women’s Soccer team defeated the University of Arkansas to bring home the Southeastern Conference Championship title Sunday.
They defeated the Razorbacks, 3-0.
This was the Vols first SEC Championship game since 2008.
