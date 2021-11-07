The Vols take down the Razorbacks to bring home another title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Women’s Soccer team defeated the University of Arkansas to bring home the Southeastern Conference Championship title Sunday.

They defeated the Razorbacks, 3-0.

This was the Vols first SEC Championship game since 2008.

2021 SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9f97fJNNqe — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) November 7, 2021

