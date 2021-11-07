Advertisement

The Vols take down the Razorbacks to bring home another title

The University of Tennessee Women’s Soccer team defeated the University of Arkansas to bring home the SEC Championship title.
Tennessee soccer
Tennessee soccer(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Women’s Soccer team defeated the University of Arkansas to bring home the Southeastern Conference Championship title Sunday.

They defeated the Razorbacks, 3-0.

This was the Vols first SEC Championship game since 2008.

