Warming up for the new week with plenty of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will become more seasonable heading into the new week with lots of sunshine! There is a cold front on the way later this week though that will bring us rain and another cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see those clear skies with temperatures dropping near 36 degrees. Patchy frost is likely as you are stepping out the door Monday morning.

Highs will get to 66 degrees Monday afternoon with lots of sunshine! Layers will be a must this week as we start out cold and then get pretty warm by the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry stretch and sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will get into the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will start to increase Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

Our next cold front looks to arrive on Thursday evening and potentially stick around into Friday. The bulk of the rain arrives Thursday with scattered showers throughout the day Friday.

We could potentially see some showers Saturday as well. UT has a big game, so this is a forecast we will keep an eye on closely! It does look like we will start to cool off though heading into the weekend after this front gets out of here.

Sunday evening's 8-day planner (WVLT)

