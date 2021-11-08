Advertisement

Active structure fire, two people hospitalized with burn injuries

The Knoxville Fire Department is working to put out a structural fire near Marville Pike in South Knoxville.
Fire smoke in Knox
Fire smoke in Knox(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is working to put out a fire at Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions near Maryville Pike in South Knoxville.

Two people were sent to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said.

This is a developing story.

