Active structure fire, two people hospitalized with burn injuries
The Knoxville Fire Department is working to put out a structural fire near Marville Pike in South Knoxville.
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is working to put out a fire at Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions near Maryville Pike in South Knoxville.
Two people were sent to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said.
This is a developing story.
