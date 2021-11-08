Active structure fire, two people hospitalized with burn injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is working to put out a fire at Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions near Maryville Pike in South Knoxville.

Two people were sent to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said.

KFD working a structural fire near Marvillel Pike in South Knox for two persons sent to the hospital with burn injuries more details to come. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) November 8, 2021

This is a developing story.

