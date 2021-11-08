Advertisement

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas nominated for USA Today 10Best Award

The public has until Dec. 6 at 11:59 a.m. to vote.
Returning for its second year, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display is a sparkling ending to a Christmas-cheer filled day at Dollywood.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas has been nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which includes a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, expert contributors and more.

The contest lasts from now until Dec. 6 at 11:59 a.m. for the public to cast their vote.

Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. You can vote for Dollywood here.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas will be up for display until January.

