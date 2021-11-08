East Tennessee Children’s Hospital unveils newly renovated Emergency Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital unveiled its newly renovated Emergency Department Monday.

ETCH said a $5 million gift from Pilot Company and the Haslam family went towards the project.

According to a recent press release, the donation represents gifts from Pilot Company, Natalie and Jim Haslam, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Crissy and Bill Haslam, and Ann and Steve Bailey.

The family members were on hand recently for a check presentation outside the newly named Pilot Emergency Care Center.

Matt Schaefer, Children’s Hospital President, and CEO said the new facility is an excellent addition to the community.

“For years East Tennessee Children’s has had the privilege of serving this community, this region, and we’ve always done so with a high quality of care. It’s just an amazing opportunity with the support of the Haslam family and Pilot Company to be able to reflect the quality that we give in care with the quality of the facility,” said Schaefer,” It’s just a magnificent facility and if you were to go to any of the Children’s Hospitals across the United States, and look at this ER, you’d say wow this is on par with any ERs you have for kids across the nation. That’s quite the privilege here in Knoxville.”

ETCH spokesperson Erica Estep said the department underwent a multi-million-dollar, multi-year renovation to better serve the kids and families in need.

Construction began in September 2019 and wrapped up this Fall.

Enhancements to the department include dedicated trauma rooms, exam rooms with increased privacy for patients and sensory-sensitive rooms.

The renovation has also increased efficiency and patient flow. Relocating the ambulance bay and creating separate patient intake and exit areas was a part of that.

“The emergency center here allows our team, with the investment that we’ve made, reduce anxiety from the minute they walk through the door. There’s natural light that permeates the waiting room. There’s space to be able to separate yourself from other families who may be seeking care. You get to be taken back very quickly into a child-friendly environment, where you have color, where you have staff that are trained to take care of kids each and every moment, and that’s their passion, that’s why they are here. So, if you’re a mom, if you’re a dad, if you’re a caregiver and you need care, 2 a.m. in the morning on Christmas Eve, the Children’s Hospital team is here, ready to take care of you in a way that no one else in this region can.” said Schaefer.

The total project cost $14 million, with $10 million raised from community donations.

Officials say more than 60,000 injured and sick children receive emergency care at Children’s Hospital every year.

