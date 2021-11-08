Hooker & Mays Earn SEC Weekly Honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee seniors Hendon Hooker and Cade Mays earned SEC weekly honors on Monday, as announced by the league office. Hooker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week while Mays earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors following standout performances in the Vols’ thrilling 45-42 win at No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Hooker was spectacular in UT’s victory over the Wildcats, accounting for four touchdowns and 357 yards of total offense. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native averaged an incredible 11.52 yards per play while helping lead the Vols’ to a ranked win on the road.

Tennessee’s 45 points were its most against a ranked opponent on the road since Oct. 7, 2006 (51 at No. 10 Georgia). Hooker finished an efficient 15-of-20 for a career-best 316 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 41 yards on the ground.

The redshirt senior signal-caller fired multiple touchdowns passes over 70 yards, becoming the first Vol QB since at least 2000 to achieve the feat in the same game and the only player in the SEC this season to do it in a conference game. Hooker moved into a tie for the national lead in 70-plus yard touchdowns on the season with four while elevating his QB passer rating to 190.01, good for fourth in the nation. He also surpassed Peyton Manning (20 in 1996) for 10th place in Tennessee all-time single-season touchdown passes with 21. Hooker was the first UT player to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors since quarterback Jarrett Guarantano on Nov. 25, 2019. He is the fourth Vol to earn SEC weekly accolades this season.

Mays paved the way and protected for a Tennessee attack that racked up 462 yards of total offense. The Knoxville native played every offensive snap at right tackle and did not allow a pressure, a sack or a penalty. Mays was part of a Tennessee unit that scored 42 points – its most vs. a ranked opponent since scoring 45 vs. Northwestern in the 2016 Outback Bowl. For the season, Mays has now played 418 snaps without allowing a sack.

This marks the second time this season that Mays has been recognized as offensive lineman of the week, becoming the first UT player to accomplish that feat since Trey Smith in 2019.

Tennessee 2021 SEC Weekly Honors

QB Hendon Hooker – Offensive (Nov. 8)DB Brandon Turnage – Defensive (Oct. 11)OL Cade Mays – Offensive Line (Oct. 4 & Nov. 8)RB Len’Neth Whitehead – Freshman (Oct. 4)

