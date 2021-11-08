Advertisement

Hooker named Manning Award Star of the Week for second time this season

Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second time this football season, Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected by The Manning Award as one of its eight “Stars of the Week,” according to UT.

Hooker had an outstanding performance against No. 18 Kentucky Saturday night. He accounted for four touchdowns and 357 yards of total offense, averaging an incredible 11.52 yards per play. The North Carolina native finished a 15-of-20 for a career-best 316 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and also added 41 yards on the ground.

Hooker threw multiple touchdown passes over 70 yards, becoming the first Vol quarterback since at least 2000 to achieve the feat in the same game. He is also the only player in the SEC this season to do it in a conference game.

Hooker moved into a tie for the national lead in 70+ yard touchdowns of the season with four while elevating his QB passer rating to 190.01, good for fourth in the nation, according to a press release.

The quarterback surpassed Peyton Manning (20 in 1996) for 10th place in Tennessee’s all-time single-season touchdown passes with 21, UT Athletics confirmed.

Fans can visit the Allstate Sugar bowl Facebook page to place a vote for the best performance from this past weekend. Once voting concludes, the highest voter QB will be announced as the Manning Award QB of the Week.

