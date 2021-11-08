Advertisement

John Fulkerson pledges portion of NIL earnings to Tennessee Fund Gift

Tennessee Basketball super senior named to Karl Malone Award watch list
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Fulkerson, Tennessee basketball forward, announced Monday that he pledged $1 to the Tennessee Gift Fund for every point the team’s offense scored this season.

“My time as a Tennessee student-athlete has been life-changing and everything I could have asked for,” Fulkerson said. “This year, I’ve been very blessed to capitalize on some great NIL opportunities. And those opportunities would have never been possible without the amazing support I’ve received over the last five-plus years from so many people across the athletics department and campus.”

The super senior from Kingsport, Tennessee said that his donation was a way of giving back and saying, ‘thank you’ for the support he had received as a Tennessee athlete.

According to a release from UT, the Vols last full season was not impacted by the pandemic (2018-2019). The team scored 3,035 points over 37 games.

“I hope we lead the nation in scoring,” Fulkerson said. “I wanted to base my gift off something related to our team’s performance and not my own. Hopefully, this will create another fun reason for Vol Nation to cheer for us to score a ton of points.”.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Danny White said Fulkerson’s idea was first-instance where he knew of a student initiating a philanthropic gift.

“This is the first instance I know of where a student-athlete proactively initiated a philanthropic gift to his or her school while they were still actively competing,” White said. “John’s a special guy who represents everything great about intercollegiate athletics and exemplifies the Volunteer Spirit.”

UT said Fulkerson just needs 11 appearances to break Tennessee’s all-time record for games played (142, held by Wayne Chism). He also is just 125 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

Earlier this month, the Southeastern Conference released its preseason All-SEC teams Tuesday, Fulkerson was included as a first-team selection.

