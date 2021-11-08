KCSO: Knoxville sex offender charged for assaulting, kidnapping woman from business parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged for kidnapping and domestic assault after allegedly grabbing a woman, putting her in his vehicle and driving away with her, a police report stated.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 3:18 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance at a North Knoxville business off of Old Callahan Dr. A complainant said he saw a man pull in the parking lot, grab a woman from behind, throw her in the backseat and drive away at a high rate of speed, the report said.

The report stated that the complainant followed the vehicle and gave dispatchers the tag number 0Z2-7M9 and said he had lost the car in the area of Emory Rd. and I-75.

Following a record check, police said it was revealed that the owner was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Fine, a registered sex offender on probation for statutory rape, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

While officers were traveling on Maynardville Highway, the suspect was spotted driving the vehicle, later found at 4205 Felty Dr., the report said.

When officials approached, the victim was found sitting on the home porch and appeared distressed and upset. The victim told officers she had confronted her boyfriend, Fine, when he drove away. Investigators said he allegedly came back and instructed her to get in the vehicle, but she stated she did not want to.

The victim continued and said Fine grabbed her from behind, put her in the vehicle and drove away against her will.

Fine was taken into custody and said he knew he should not have touched her but was upset. He was taken to Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

