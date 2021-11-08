Advertisement

KCSO: Man dies after being struck by emergency vehicle

Once emergency personnel exited the truck, it rolled forward and crushed the victim that was sitting on the side of the road, officials said.
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died in the hospital from injuries after a Knox County Rescue Squad vehicle ran over him at a vehicle crash scene, a police report said.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officials responded to Northshore at Kensington Drive to assist with a wreck with injury. When deputies arrived, officials said they saw a man lying down on the grass being worked on by paramedics.

It was determined through witness statements that after the wreck, the victim was sitting down on the south side of Northshore drive with two witnesses.

When a Knox County Rescue Squad arrived on the scene, rescue personnel exited their rescue vehicle to help with the extraction of the crash. Once they exited the truck, it rolled forward and crushed the victim that was sitting on the side of the road.

Investigators said the driver of the emergency truck, Steven Stout, stated he placed the vehicle in neutral and activated the parking brake on arrival. When Stout exited the car and began to put his equipment on, the truck started to move forward. According to the police report, Stout was unable to get back in the vehicle and gain control.

The victim, whose name is currently being withheld, later died at the hospital.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will continue the investigation.

