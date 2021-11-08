Knox County District Attorney General launches podcast to highlight prosecutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen launched his new podcast series called, Generally Speaking, Monday, Nov. 8.

General Allen said that the new series would be hosted by the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office.

The podcast will highlight a special prosecution unit and plans to unveil what it is like to represent the State of Tennessee, a press release said.

An episode a week will be released as a 6-part series. General Allen said he would discuss important issues regarding public safety with expert prosecutors.

The special prosecution units will include the Major Crimes Unit, Domestic Violence Unit, Felony Drug Unit, Child Abuse Unit, Career Criminal & Gang Unit, and Juvenile Justice Unit.

“We receive questions every day about the cases that are coming in and out of our office. Most of the time we are unable to answer questions due to ethical rules that are in place to protect the integrity of the process for everyone involved,” states District Attorney General Charme Allen. “I hope this podcast series provides some insight into what the district attorney general does, and the legal and ethical rules prosecutors must follow. I also hope the citizens of Knox County learn more about issues that impact our community’s safety.”

Interested listeners can find information about the podcast on the Knox County District Attorney’s Office website.

