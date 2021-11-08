Advertisement

Knox County District Attorney General launches podcast to highlight prosecutions

General Allen said that the new series would be hosted by the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office.
Generally Speaking
Generally Speaking(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen launched his new podcast series called, Generally Speaking, Monday, Nov. 8.

General Allen said that the new series would be hosted by the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office.

The podcast will highlight a special prosecution unit and plans to unveil what it is like to represent the State of Tennessee, a press release said.

An episode a week will be released as a 6-part series. General Allen said he would discuss important issues regarding public safety with expert prosecutors.

The special prosecution units will include the Major Crimes Unit, Domestic Violence Unit, Felony Drug Unit, Child Abuse Unit, Career Criminal & Gang Unit, and Juvenile Justice Unit.

“We receive questions every day about the cases that are coming in and out of our office. Most of the time we are unable to answer questions due to ethical rules that are in place to protect the integrity of the process for everyone involved,” states District Attorney General Charme Allen. “I hope this podcast series provides some insight into what the district attorney general does, and the legal and ethical rules prosecutors must follow. I also hope the citizens of Knox County learn more about issues that impact our community’s safety.”

Interested listeners can find information about the podcast on the Knox County District Attorney’s Office website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Rogers
Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident
Biden said he is confident they have the votes to pass the Build Back Better act. (Source: POOL...
What will Tennessee get from Biden’s infrastructure bill?
Vols beat Kentucky 45-42
Vols tame No. 18 Wildcats in 45-42 thriller
Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
KCSO: Man dies after being struck by emergency vehicle
generic dog
Young-Williams Animal Center to offer dog food to owners during holiday season
Johnny Vann
Man plans to trade drugs for goods, pulls gun on officers when confronted
Christopher Fine
KCSO: Knoxville sex offender charged for assaulting, kidnapping woman from business parking lot