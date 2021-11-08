Labor group pushes for workforce changes for multi-use stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives for the Knoxville Construction & Building Trades Council, the Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council and other community groups are asking the Knoxville City Council to postpone the scheduled vote on Randy Boyd’s proposed stadium development until a written workforce agreement can be negotiated.

Vice President of the Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council, June Rostan, said in a letter that representatives from the labor have met with Boyd to discuss changes in the workforce for the project, but have not heard back from him.

Questions included issues like recruitment of a local workforce, targeted hiring processes, what kind of apprenticeship programs will be used, proposed wage and safety standards and reporting practices.

“Our guys have to sign a standard of excellence. It holds them to their responsibility and the standards we’ve put in place on the job” said David Crayton, local resident and Iron Worker. “We’re asking that Randy Boyd is held to the same standards. To be held accountable to his promises. If you’re going to do this, put it in writing.”

“We believe that all workers deserve a safe workplace, a living wage, healthcare and protection from discrimination” labor groups said in a statement to city council. “It is the responsibility of our communities, our elected officials and most importantly, developers themselves, to make sure that workers are provided these basic dignities.”

Rostan stated in a letter that while labor council representatives believe the stadium project could be a major economic boost for area workers, they also note the potential for local workers to get sidestepped in favor of low-wage, temp, and out of state labor.

They would like to see a few basic written agreements in place that could help ensure that the project results in access to good jobs, training, and long term career pathways for workers in the greater Knoxville area.

Key agreements include:

Establish a wage floor of $15.50/hr for all stadium workers

Include preference for minority and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) contractors

Establish a targeted hiring program focused on long-term career development for people with barriers to employment, especially from East Knoxville. A minimum of 40 percent of the construction workforce should come from the Knoxville area

Hire construction contractors and sub-contractors that provide ACA compliant health insurance, use U.S. Department of Labor certified apprenticeship programs, and require safety training for supervisors and hourly workers

Establish a labor advisory committee that will monitor and evaluate the compliance with the workforce agreement and issue an annual report

On Nov. 8, a joint meeting between the Knox County Commission and City Council will pave the way for financing a new stadium in downtown Knoxville.

The final vote is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Knoxville-Knox Co. Planning Commission.

