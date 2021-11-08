Man plans to trade drugs for goods, pulls gun on officers when confronted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged for aggravated assault against a first responder after pulling a handgun out after being caught for shoplifting, a police report said.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime unit and Narcotics officers responded and detained Shawn Steinbrook and Cassandra Forshee for shoplifting.

According to officers, Steinbrook said he stole the merchandise because he planned to trade it for methamphetamine with a white male known as “trigger,” who was identified as Johnny Vann.

After officials looked through Steinbrook’s text exchange regarding the drug deal, they learned Vann stayed at the nearby hotel. When officers moved in to detain Vann, he reached into his pocket and pulled out a handgun, then was immediately tased by a detective, the police report said.

Investigators said that Vann continued to wrestle officers and reach his handgun. A detective said he could see Vann reach back into his waistband and he feared for his and other officers’ safety. During the altercation, Vann was tased four times due to his resistance levels, officials stated,

Vann was then detained, and officers searched his belongings.

Officers found he owned 2.37 grams of methamphetamine, .60 grams of heroin, .83 grams of heroin in the desk drawer. Additionally, 1.25 grams of methamphetamine, 6.45 grams of heroin, and 3 grams of THC were found in his backpack. Finally, in his safe, 141 Xanax pills, suboxone, and an additional .72 grams of methamphetamine were found, police said.

Drug paraphernalia, such as baggies and money consistent with “street-level drug sales,” was found by investigators.

Vann, a convicted felon, was taken into custody.

