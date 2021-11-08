Middle Tennessee Police searching for suspect in missing person case

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gallatin Police Department has asked for public assistance in locating Jacob Clare in a missing person/runaway case that is out of Beaver Dam Police Department in Ohio County, Ky.

Clare is a white male and is believed that he left sometime late on Nov. 5 or early in the morning on Nov. 6, with his 16-year-old niece, Amber Clare, according to police.

Clare was in route to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, with family but did not show up, a press release said. He was last seen driving a Subaru Outback.

Anyone with information related to his location is asked to contact the GPD at 615-452-1313.

