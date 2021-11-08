Officials searching for UT student suspected of vandalizing private property
UTPD said in a Facebook post the student jumped into an enclosed area and destroyed private property.
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department posted on Facebook that they are looking for a student who is a suspect in an on-campus vandalism.
Officials said the student jumped into an enclosed area and destroyed private property before fleeing the scene.
If you can identify the suspect, please notify UTPD investigators at 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.
