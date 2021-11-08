Officials searching for UT student suspected of vandalizing private property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department posted on Facebook that they are looking for a student who is a suspect in an on-campus vandalism.

Do you recognize this person? A vandalism recently occurred on the UT campus involving a suspected student. The student... Posted by University of Tennessee Police Department on Monday, November 8, 2021

Officials said the student jumped into an enclosed area and destroyed private property before fleeing the scene.

If you can identify the suspect, please notify UTPD investigators at 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.

