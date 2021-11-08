Advertisement

Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police

Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun while in church on Sunday morning.(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee pastor is receiving praise for stopping a man accused of pulling out a gun during church service Sunday morning, according to Metro police.

WSMV reports, 26-year-old Dezire Baganda is charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault after allegedly walking up to the altar at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, with a gun in hand as the pastor and several church members were praying.

Police say Baganda told everyone to get up as he pointed the gun at the congregation but the pastor quickly tackled him to the ground before he was able to fire the weapon.

According to WSMV, the pastor told police Baganda was not a member of the church but he visited services in the past.

The suspect is expected to face additional counts in connection to this case later this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emma Rogers
Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident
Biden said he is confident they have the votes to pass the Build Back Better act. (Source: POOL...
What will Tennessee get from Biden’s infrastructure bill?
Vols beat Kentucky 45-42
Vols tame No. 18 Wildcats in 45-42 thriller
Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
KCSO: Man dies after being struck by emergency vehicle
generic dog
Young-Williams Animal Center to offer dog food to owners during holiday season
Johnny Vann
Man plans to trade drugs for goods, pulls gun on officers when confronted
Christopher Fine
KCSO: Knoxville sex offender charged for assaulting, kidnapping woman from business parking lot
Sunny, mild afternoon
Warmer afternoons to start the week, ahead of the next cold front