Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school

Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini(City of Hazard)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Hazard High School’s principal and two other staff members have been reprimanded in the wake of the controversial events that took place at a homecoming rally at the school.

The incident received national attention.

The Lexington Herald-Leader, reports Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who is also Hazard’s mayor, along with staff members Larry Thacker and Joshua Hurt, received reprimands for unprofessional conduct.

Students were paddled as part of the event. Teenage boys also dressed in women’s lingerie and danced on and near school leaders.

Pictures of what happened at the rally were posted on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted:

In identical reprimands, obtained by the Herlald-Leader through an Open Records Act request, it was said three staff members exhibited “poor professional judgment in that you allowed a student led skit to reach an inappropriate level.”

The reprimands also say the three men will have to attend training and that similar incidents could result in them being fired.

