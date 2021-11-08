Advertisement

Scott Co. one of 3 Tennessee school districts land $4.6M mental health grant

The project trains school workers and other adults in the community who interact with school-aged children on mental health(Scott Co. Schools)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP / WVLT) - Tennessee officials say three school districts will receive more than $4.6 million in federal mental health program funding.

The Tennessee Department of Education says Bledsoe County Schools, Haywood County Schools and Scott County Schools are receiving Project AWARE funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The project trains school workers and other adults in the community who interact with school-aged children on mental health and offers more services to students and parents.

In 2014, Lauderdale County Schools, Lawrence County Schools and Anderson County Schools began a five-year pilot of the initiative. In 2019, Cocke County Schools, Fayette County Schools, Hickman County Schools and Lake County Schools were picked to receive the funding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

