Staying warm ahead of cold front later this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the warmer temperatures while we have them because a cold front will bring rain and those chilly temperatures back into the region later this week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

These clear nights are allowing temperatures to drop pretty quickly. Expect patchy frost with temperatures near 36 degrees as you are stepping out the door Tuesday morning. Some spots, like the higher elevations, could easily be cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Highs will get up to around 70 degrees on Tuesday. We will see those sunny skies throughout the day with some clouds moving in by the later afternoon and early evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower 70s and sunny skies continue Wednesday. We could start out with some clouds Wednesday, see some sunshine, and then more clouds arrive later Wednesday evening.

We’ll have a few showers by Thursday midday, and then more rain increases Thursday evening. Coverage looks to peak Thursday night, then some showers are leftover very early Friday. It’s now looking like we clear out Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend is cooler yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, in the low 50s, and then upper 40s for a high Sunday.

A few showers return Sunday night into Monday, and that cold air could easily change it to spotty snow in the mountains again.

