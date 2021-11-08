Tennessee-South Alabama football game time announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the game time for the Tennessee-South Alabama game.

The team will have another night game under the Neyland Stadium lights at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be on Nov. 20.

You can watch the game on ESPNU.

You can buy tickets and learn more about the game on the athletics page.

