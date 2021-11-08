Advertisement

Tennessee-South Alabama football game time announced

The Tennessee football team announced the game time on its Twitter.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee...
Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the game time for the Tennessee-South Alabama game.

The team will have another night game under the Neyland Stadium lights at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be on Nov. 20.

You can watch the game on ESPNU.

You can buy tickets and learn more about the game on the athletics page.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Rogers
Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident
Biden said he is confident they have the votes to pass the Build Back Better act. (Source: POOL...
What will Tennessee get from Biden’s infrastructure bill?
Vols beat Kentucky 45-42
Vols tame No. 18 Wildcats in 45-42 thriller
Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Police Lights
Firearm left in convenience store, police searching for owner

Latest News

Hendon Hooker
Hooker named Manning Award Star of the Week for second time this season
Tennessee Basketball super senior named to Karl Malone Award watch list
John Fulkerson pledges portion of NIL earnings to Tennessee Fund Gift
Neyland Stadium
Vols to face off against Georgia on WVLT
Tennessee soccer
The Vols take down the Razorbacks to bring home the SEC Championship title