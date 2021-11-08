Turkish marble, designer doorknobs, Villa Collina decor up for auction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You could own a piece of the mansion touted as the largest private Tennessee home before it is demolished.

Before the Villa Collina makes way for three new homes along the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Furrow Auction will take public bids for everything from chairs and tables to large slabs of marble, that make up the famed structure.

“They’re going to try to sell as much of the structure as possible,” said Sharon Bailey of Realty Executives Associates, the real estate agent who worked with three new owners of the prized waterfront spot to purchase it for $6,500,000.

Bailey said the three want their own private homes on the property, most intrigued by the unique location.

“The view of the mountains and the lake and to be close to everything, that’s what attracted the buyers to the property,” said Bailey.

The home originally built in the 1990s is full of features that are expected to fetch high prices, even as vintage pieces in this current economic climate.

“What’s impressive is the quality of the handiwork, the craftsmanship that went into this thing,” said Sam Furrow, owner of Furrow Auction. “Marble came from Turkey. It actually exhausted a quarry over there, so much of it.”

The first auction of items in the home is set for December 4, with a three-day period for viewing before the auction happens online.

A second auction is planned for mid-December to sell off architectural pieces of the mansion.

