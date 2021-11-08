Vols to face off against Georgia on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on CBS here on WVLT Nov. 13.

The game will mark five years since the Vols have taken a win over the Bulldogs, but with the team under new leadership, that could change. The game will also be hosted here in Knoxville.

You can tune in to WVLT at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 for all the action.

SEC Nation will also broadcast live from the Ayres Hall lawn from 10 a.m. to noon on game day. Laura Rutledge will host the show, her fifth season in the host’s chair and her sixth on the show overall. She will be joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty and McGee, featuring Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, will lead into SEC Nation from 9 to 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early prior to the 9 a.m. air time from Ayres Hall.

This will be the Volunteers’ 17th appearance on SEC Nation and the eighth time hosting the show in Knoxville.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Tennessee picked up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2018 with a 45-42 win over No. 18 Kentucky.

Georgia is the favorite heading into the week but the Vols are looking to change that.

#1 Georgia opens as 21-point road favorite over Tennessee @wvlt pic.twitter.com/cQCj6KfDsp — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 7, 2021

