Warmer afternoons to start the week, ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mornings are cold, but the afternoon temperatures are climbing nicely with lots of sunshine. This warming trend continues ahead of the next cold front, bringing us rain later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with stray fog and patchy frost yet again. Temperatures around 34 degrees, so bundle up!

The sunshine helps us warm to about 5 degrees above average, as we top out around 68 degrees today. It’s all clear and a light breeze out of the Northeast.

Tonight will clear with patchy frost, and cold again at 36 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry stretch and sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will get up to around 70 on Tuesday, and then low 70s Wednesday. We will see more clouds passing through at times ahead of that front. Right now, those clouds insulate us Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

We’ll have a few showers by Thursday midday, and then more rain increases Thursday evening. Coverage looks to peak Thursday night, then some showers are leftover very early Friday. It’s now looking to become spotty by Friday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend is cooler yet again, but rain chances are limited to the mountains on Saturday as of now. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, in the low 50s, and then upper 40s for a high Sunday.

A few showers return Sunday night into Monday, and that cold air could easily change it to spotty snow in the mountains again.

8-day planner (WVLT)

