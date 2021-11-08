Young-Williams Animal Center to offer dog food to owners during holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Shelter and partners, Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States will distribute free dog food to owners to curb pet hunger in the community during the Thanksgiving season, according to a press release.

The organizations have donated dog food. YWAC will distribute the food to pre-registered attendees on Sunday, Nov. 21, at its 3201 Division St. location.

To ensure the shelter can fulfill the needs of everyone, they asked participants to register before the event on the shelter website.

“We are so appreciative of the amazing partnerships we have with Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “No animal should go hungry this holiday, and thanks to them, we’ll be able to feed owned pets in our community.”

A drive-thru will be set up for registered owners to receive dog food. The pickup location will be behind the shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pet owners can also learn about low-cost spay and neuter appointments and microchips on the YWAC website.

