14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other kids in SUV, Ala. authorities say

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A 14-year-old is facing several charges after leading Alabama troopers on a chase Tuesday morning.

WSFA reported at about 8 a.m. troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency attempted to stop a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition on Interstate 65 near the city of Jemison.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Burkett, the vehicle refused to stop, and the pursuit continued into the Prattville city limits, where the Ford struck several vehicles.

People reported seeing troopers chase the black SUV at high speeds.

Prattville police assisted troopers with spike strips that deflated the vehicle’s tires. Shortly after, the Expedition crashed into two other vehicles at an intersection inside the city limits.

Burkett said five other kids between the ages of 11 and 14 were in the car with the teen driver.

The driver is being charged with receiving stolen property, assault, speeding, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

The identities of the juveniles have not been released because of their ages.

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Colbi Faulk Carter))

