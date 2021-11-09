18 Vols set to open season against UT-Martin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball is set to open its 112th season in program history when it takes on UT Martin Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Fans can catch Tuesday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

Tennessee defeated Lenoir-Rhyne in its lone exhibition game of the season on Oct. 30, 103-62. The Vols received standout performances from the freshman duo of Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield—Chandler scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Huntley-Hatfield posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Tuesday’s matchup marks the fifth all-time between the Vols and Skyhawks, with Tennessee holding a perfect 4-0 record in the series. It also marks the first of six games that the Vols will play this season against another team from the state of Tennessee. Up next, the Vols are set to take on East Tennessee State on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network and can be streamed online and on any mobile device through WatchESPN.

THE SERIES•

Tennessee leads the all-time series with UT Martin, 4-0, dating to 1993. All four meetings took place at Thompson-Boling Arena.• Tennessee’s average margin of victory over the Skyhawks is 19.3 points. The most recent clash was a 68-62 Vol victory on Dec. 29, 2010—the narrowest MOV in the series.• The Volunteers are 38-6 all-time against UT System opponents. That includes a 34-6 mark against UT Chattanooga.• Tennessee owns a 61-2 all-time record against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.• Martin is a five-hour drive west of Knoxville (332 miles).• UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver earned his doctoral degree from UT Knoxville, where he held various executive leadership roles. His son, J.T. Carver, is a freshman placekicker on the Volunteers football team.

SCOUTING REPORT•

Tennessee finished last season with an 18-9 (10-7 SEC) record and made its third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.• Senior forward John Fulkerson sustained a season-ending facial fracture and concussion in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. In April, he announced that he would run it back one last time as a super senior.• In UT’s lone exhibition, true freshmen Kennedy Chandler (21 points, four 3FGs, six assists) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (15 points, 12 rebounds) dazzled.• If exhibition-game stats counted, Tennessee’s 17 3-pointers made would have been a program-record, and the Vols’ 46 3-point attempts would have been the second-highest single-game total in school history.• Wednesday is freshman guard Jahmai Mashack’s 19th birthday. He has never celebrated his birthday outside of California.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.