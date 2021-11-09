Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
KCSO: Man dies after being struck by emergency vehicle
An explosion at Daves Wholesale Transmissions lead to a fire that left one with first and...
Owner released from hospital, plans to rebuild after fire in South Knoxville
Christopher Fine
KCSO: Knoxville sex offender charged for assaulting, kidnapping woman from business parking lot
Emma Rogers
Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident
Johnny Vann
KCSO: Man plans to trade drugs for goods, pulls gun on officers when confronted

Latest News

FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Gov. Bill Haslam (Source: WMC Action News 5)
WATCH: Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam to talk on education with parents during livestream event
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports