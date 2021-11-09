Advertisement

Anderson Co. teachers, staff to receive booster COVID-19 shots

Schools will be on a half day to allow for those who want to get the booster to do so.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
CLINTON, Tenn. - A spokesperson for Anderson County Schools said the school system will offer free COVID-19 booster shots for more than 300 staff on Friday, Nov. 19. Schools will be on a half day to allow for those who want to get the booster to do so.

The clinic for the boosters will be held at Clinch River Community School at 160 Maverick Circle in Clinton.

The school system is partnering with Walgreens for this clinic.

In February staff who wanted to received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

