Four men arrested in Sullivan County minor human trafficking operation

Matthew Baily, 42, of Jonesborough, Kenneth Kotowski, 39, of Bristol, Ronnie Gilliam, 63, of Duffield, Virginia and Michael Alverson, 64, of Piney Flats(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four men are in custody after a two-day human trafficking operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the office of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to a report from the TBI, authorities placed decoy advertisements on websites linked to prostitution. The goal of the operation was to identify people attempting to have sex with minors. The investigation resulted in four arrests.

Matthew Baily, 42, of Jonesborough, Kenneth Kotowski, 39, of Bristol, Ronnie Gilliam, 63, of Duffield, Virginia and Michael Alverson, 64, of Piney Flats were charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and patronizing prostitution of a minor. Gilliam was also charged with exploitation of a minor.

“The primary purpose of this operation was to identify those who prey on children and, in turn, support those who traffick them,” said Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. “I hope this collaborative effort with the TBI and District Attorney’s Office sends the message that we are always watching and will not tolerate those who victimize the most vulnerable in this community.”

This is the 12th operation by the TBI Human Trafficking Unit this year.

