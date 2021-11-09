Getting warmer, with mild days ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple more nice days to enjoy, before a cold front moves in again. That brings rain back to our area Thursday, then brings down the temperatures in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, but we have some pockets of fog. Patchy frost is also possible, where some are cooler in the mid 30s.

It’s a little warmer today, and well above average at 70 degrees with a light breeze out of the southwest. There are some extra clouds moving our way, but they’re mainly high clouds this afternoon and filter sunshine, then thicker clouds layer up this evening into tonight.

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy, which helps to slow down the cooling. Clouds at night are like a blanket, trapping in the heat that is lost to a clear sky. The good news is that the clouds will leave by the early morning, so we’ll have better views and a low around 43 degrees to start Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A little warmer and mostly sunny for Wednesday, so enjoy the afternoon with a high around 72 degrees.

Clouds increase again Wednesday night, with spotty showers by Thursday morning. The rain looks to be isolated through the early afternoon hours, as they develop ahead of the front. We’ll see some cloud breaks too in the afternoon, with a high around 69 degrees. So, if you’re making plans for Veterans Day just know that rain chances are there but isolated as of now. The line of rain moves in late afternoon on the Plateau, then pushes east through the evening hours. This will bring in an average of a half an inch of total rainfall.

There are a couple of showers leftover early morning Friday, and the sky clears by the afternoon, with a high of 59 degrees.

The weekend is cooler, yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, around 50 degrees, then low 50s for a high Sunday.

A few showers return late Sunday through early Monday, and that cold air could easily change to spotty snow in the mountains again.

