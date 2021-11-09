Advertisement

“I wanted a legacy” | Eagle Scout builds blacksmith shop for final project

Ethan Anderson will be selling hooks, prods and latches at the The Ramsey House Christmas Market this weekend.
Ethan Anderson works on a piece of metal heated to about 1400 degrees Fahrenheit.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ethan Anderson is a 17-year-old who has been working for the last 3 years to complete his Eagle Scout Project. He wanted to build a blacksmith shop at the Historic Ramsey House to share his love for blacksmithing with visitors.

“With an Eagle Scout project, it’s meant to better the community. My dad asked me at the beginning of it, ‘do you want a monument, or do you want a legacy?’ I wanted legacy,” said Anderson.

He is now unveiling the shop and selling some of his wares. He makes hooks, iron and horseshoes. He is selling those items this weekend at the Historic Ramsey House’s Christmas Marketplace. The event is planned for Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. The site is located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville TN 37914.

The Historic Ramsey House has planned blacksmithing demonstrations, food, house tours, live music and baked goods for the Christmas Marketplace as well.

