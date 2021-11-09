Itching for combat; female Navy pilot honored at Dolly Parton’s Stampede

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans Day is Thursday, but some veterans got an early treat Tuesday in Pigeon forge with a free meal and show thanks to Sevier County tourism leaders.

The Sevier County Hospitality & Tourism Alliance along with Dolly Parton’s Stampede hosted veterans on Tuesday. They also heard from guest speaker, Sophia Conerly, a pilot in the Navy for 21 years.

Conerly said she found a love for aviation and military at an early age, mostly because she comes from a military family.

“I love aviation. And when I was very young, I grew up in a military family. So that’s pretty much to me that was the world military. I didn’t really think of anything else,” she said.

She told the group about her career in the military and how the first part of her career was different than the last.

“The early part of my career as far as where I could go and what I could do and what aircraft I could fly, because of the combat exclusion law that was in place at that time, and that barred women from flying on combat aircraft, and also on combatant ships,” said Conerly.

She said she never wanted it easier because she’s a woman, she just wanted to do the job of serving her country.

Eventually the law changed and she headed to the combat zone working on missions in Iraq.

“I saw some interesting stuff, I really got to see a unique part of the navy that I’d never seen before as a pilot and interact with marines. I was happy to say that all the marines that we dropped off to go into Baghdad all came back to the ship,” said Conerly.

Veterans were not only treated to a free lunch, but the holiday show from the Stampede.

“We are happy that the Stampede partners with the Sevier County Hospitality & Tourism Alliance for this and we just can’t thank them enough for allowing us to do this and it’s just a great way that we can just show a little bit of gratitude for our veterans,” said Eric Treadway, incoming president.

Conerly said she hopes everyone feels safe and comfortable in our next generation of veterans as her own children are following in her footsteps.

“So I feel very comfortable seeing my own children and then also your other young men and women. They’re going to do a great job and if we need to call upon them to defend this country, I truly believe that they will,” she added.

She loved flying the H-3 helicopter like the president flies on.

