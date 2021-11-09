One more nice day before a cold front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more sunny and nice day before a cold front arrives! This front will also bring us another cool down heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds look to increase heading throughout the evening hours. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies overnight which will help slow down the cooling. Clouds at night are like a blanket, trapping in the heat that is lost to a clear sky. The good news is that the clouds will leave by the early morning, so we’ll have better views and a low around 43 degrees to start Wednesday.

A little warmer and mostly sunny for Wednesday, so enjoy the afternoon with a high of around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase again Wednesday night, with spotty showers by Thursday morning. The rain looks to be isolated through the early afternoon hours, as they develop ahead of the front. We’ll see some cloud breaks too in the afternoon, with a high around 69 degrees. So, if you’re making plans for Veterans Day just know that rain chances are there but isolated as of now. The line of rain moves in late afternoon on the Plateau then pushes east through the evening hours. This will bring in about half an inch of total rainfall and some gusty winds.

Gusty winds expected Thursday (WVLT)

Clouds should clear out pretty quickly Friday with a high of 59 degrees and those mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is cooler, yet again. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average on Saturday, around 50 degrees, then low 50s for a high Sunday.

A few showers return late Sunday through early Monday, and that cold air could easily change to spotty snow in the mountains again.

Tuesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

