Oneida man arrested in child abuse case

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oneida man is in custody in connection to a child abuse case, according to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents and Scott County Sheriff’s Office officials investigated the case of an abused infant boy who was hospitalized on Nov. 7 when they became interested in Ethan Jeffers, 21, the father, the report said.

Officials reportedly decided that Jeffers was responsible for the injuries.

On Monday evening, investigators charged Jeffers with aggravated child abuse and neglect. He was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.