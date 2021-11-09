Advertisement

Owner released from hospital, plans to rebuild after fire in South Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a structural fire near Maryville Pike in South Knoxville.
By Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire that came from a small explosion at Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions located at 1201 Maryville Pike, according to Captain DJ Corcoran with the KFD.

The shop owner, Dave Johnson, was sent to the hospital with first and second-degree burns on his arm, upper body and face, Corcoran told WVLT News. Johnson was released and in good spirits according to Tony Ogle, manager of Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions.

KFD officials initially reported a second victim but after an investigation, they learned that there was only one and corrected their statement.

An employee told KFD that they heard an explosion from the front of the shop.

Officials said it was a two-alarm fire, and firefighters were using two aerial units and six pumpers to put it out.

All employees were accounted for, according to Corcoran.

Electric service in the vicinity of the fire was interrupted to allow for the fire department to respond safely, a spokesperson said.

KUB said that they were awaiting that all is clear from the fire department before restoring power. The original outage number was close to 1000 but is down under 600 due to re-routing power where possible.

The Knoxville Police Department closed sections of Maryville Pike to let the fire department work to put the fire out.

Ogle said that the repair shop does have insurance and they do plan to rebuild.

Ogle also told WVLT News that none of their workers will be out of a job. They plan on working on the cars that were previously in their lot but now working out og Ogle’s garage until a more permanent location can be found.

