Pennsylvania artist creates image of Neyland Stadium with dates of each win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This year’s homecoming is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Neyland Stadium.

On Tuesday, students on campus took part in the ‘Banner Drop’, a homecoming tradition that showcases Vol pride. 12 new banners now hang from Neyland Stadium for the weekend’s homecoming game.

Elena Burton said she is excited to see her work flying high for all to see.

“The theme was charge the checkerboard, so we obviously wanted to incorporate charge and some lightning bolts and some cool yellows and stuff and we did a football player with Ayers Hall in the background and him charging on the field,” shared Burton.

All the way in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a smaller version of Neyland is getting some big attention for its 100th anniversary.

Text Artist Daniel Duffy said he’s spent nearly 200 hours drawing an image of Neyland Stadium with the dates of each win.

“849 games and the first game started in 1892, and it dates all the way back and is in chronological order. So it’s fun for people who get it to try and find their favorite game,” said Duffy.

Duffy said his love for the Vols all started with former Vol and NFL football player Reggie White.

“I’ve always rooted for Tennessee mostly because Reggie White went there,” shared Duffy.

Duffy even created a portrait of White with some of his football stats.

Although Duffy said he’s never been to Knoxville or to a UT football game, he’s rooting for the Vols this homecoming weekend.

He’s also looking to give back to the university, with proceeds from prints sold of his Neyland Stadium, going towards the University of Tennessee’s ‘My All’ campaign, benefitting all 20 UT varsity sports.

To order a print of Duffy’s work, you can visit his website.

