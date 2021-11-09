As shop burns, workers look to rebuilding and getting back to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emotions were mixed as employees of Dave’s Wholesale Transmission watched their shop burn to the ground on Monday.

Around 4:00 p.m. Knoxville Firefighters responded to Dave’s Wholesale Transmissions of Maryville Pike for a two-alarm fire.

Workers told WVLT News that they were huddled around a car when they heard an explosion and saw flames.

Four of the shops six employees tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful.

Tony Ogle is the manager at Dave’s and was one of the employees who tried to extinguish the flames.

“I’ve been here for seven and a half years and I’m watching everything I know burn up in flames. I mean everything is in that building,” said Ogle. “It hurts, it sucks.”

Ogle counted 18 cars destroyed by the fire. While many were cars there for repairs, two were treasured classics.

“We had a 1947 panel wagon that the dude probably had 19 thousand hours in it and he’ll never get it back. We had a 1960 rambler that they’ll never get back, I mean it’s irreplaceable,” said Ogle.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire. While Ogle has his thoughts about what happened, he said there was no warning something was about to happen.

“I didnt know, I mean we hear a lot of loud noises but I didn’t know until I saw flames,” said Ogle.

While insurance is sorted out, Ogle tells WVLT that all six employees, including owner Dave Johnson who was injured in the fire, plan to find another garage to work out of repairing cars that weren’t damaged in the fire.

“Hopefully, hopefully we can rebuild and get something built over here so we can keep turning wrenches,” said Ogle.

