Store employees, customer stop robbery, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two store employees and one customer stopped a robbery at a Knoxville business Sunday, a report from the Knoxville Police Department says.

According to the report, Jeffery Farris, 52, was in line at the Family Dollar on Magnolia Avenue when he dove across the counter to take money from the cash register. Two employees and a customer managed to stop Farris after he took a $100 bill from the register and began to run out the store.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the employees and customer holding Farris to the ground, the report said. Farris was treated for some injuries at the scene and taken into custody for robbery.

