UT kicks off ‘Big Orange Give’ 24-hour fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is kicking off its ‘Big Orange Give’ 24-hour fundraising campaign.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has set a goal to reach 8,000 gifts in 24 hours from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m., November 10 to benefit the UT campus community.

The Big Orange Give began in 2013 and has grown each year since.

UT Director of Special Events and Public Relations Mallorie Mendence said ‘Big Orange Give’ is an exciting day in which alumni, friends, parents, students, faculty and staff come together to show their appreciation of Rocky Top. Donors can make a gift of any size and may choose to give to any area of campus that they are passionate about.

“It’ll really take all Vols coming together on this special day to meet the goal. And you know, as far as the pandemic goes, I thought last year, you know, we might have some impacts. But all of our Vols just really showed up, it showed out,” said Mendence.

In 2020, more than 6,300 gifts were received from generous donors who supported more than 400 different funds. Throughout the day, there will be several opportunities for a donor’s gift to be doubled through matches.

You can get involved and choose exactly which department your donation will go to.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.