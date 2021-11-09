Advertisement

UT Soccer earns No.3 national seed

Will host Lipscomb in NCAA first round
(WVLT)
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2018, UT has made the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship field, earning a No. 3 seed. No. 10 Tennessee will open the tournament at home against Lipscomb on Friday at 5 p.m.

UT enters NCAA Tournament fresh off an SEC Tournament Championship and with an 18-2-0 record overall, having already tied the program record for single-season wins. Tennessee has been ranked in the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll for 10 of 11 weeks this season and currently sits at No. 8 in the RPI. 

Lipscomb is 15-4-1 on the season and just won its third ASUN Tournament Championship in four years. The Vols and the Bisons have only met one time previously. That 2015 match ended in a 0-0 tie after two overtimes. 

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE:

 All 32 first-round games will be held over three days this weekend, beginning a four-week march to the national title match. The Women’s College Cup will be held Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara, Cali. Here’s a look at the weekly postseason schedule: First Round - Nov. 12, 13 or 14Second and Third Rounds - Nov. 19 and 21Quarterfinals - Nov. 26 or 27Women’s College Cup – Dec. 3-5 

TICKETS: 

First-round tickets are on sale through AllVols.com or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office during regular business hours (Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 865-656-1200. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, students, and senior citizens. Group tickets (10 or more) are also available for $5 each by contacting the Ticket Office. The first 100 UT students will receive free entry with a valid student ID. The Regal Soccer Stadium ticket booth, located outside the main entrance, will open 60 minutes before game time.  

TENNESSEE’S NCAA HISTORY: 

Tennessee will be making its 13th overall NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. UT has a 14-10-3 record in the tournament and has reached the Sweet 16 six times (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2018). Danielle Marcano is Tennessee’s all-time points leader in the NCAA championships, tallying 4 points on seven goals in her career (2015-2018). 

HOSTING HISTORY: 

UT has hosted 16 NCAA tournament games, and the Vols are 13-2-1 in Knoxville early-round NCAA games.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Rogers
Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident
Biden said he is confident they have the votes to pass the Build Back Better act. (Source: POOL...
What will Tennessee get from Biden’s infrastructure bill?
Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
KCSO: Man dies after being struck by emergency vehicle
Christopher Fine
KCSO: Knoxville sex offender charged for assaulting, kidnapping woman from business parking lot
An explosion at Daves Wholesale Transmissions lead to a fire that left one with first and...
Owner released from hospital, plans to rebuild after fire in South Knoxville

Latest News

Rendering of Gibbs Pedestrian Bridge
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss protects East Tennesseans even after death
A fire destroyed Dave's Wholesale Transmissions repair shop on Monday.
As shop burns, workers look to rebuilding and getting back to work
Fox Den Golf instructors Jake Reeves and Lee Whitehead bring you helpful and informative tips...
VFL Reeves rolls through another marathon round of golf
An explosion at Daves Wholesale Transmissions lead to a fire that left one with first and...
Owner released from hospital, plans to rebuild after fire in South Knoxville