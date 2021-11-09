UT Soccer earns No.3 national seed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2018, UT has made the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship field, earning a No. 3 seed. No. 10 Tennessee will open the tournament at home against Lipscomb on Friday at 5 p.m.

UT enters NCAA Tournament fresh off an SEC Tournament Championship and with an 18-2-0 record overall, having already tied the program record for single-season wins. Tennessee has been ranked in the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll for 10 of 11 weeks this season and currently sits at No. 8 in the RPI.

Lipscomb is 15-4-1 on the season and just won its third ASUN Tournament Championship in four years. The Vols and the Bisons have only met one time previously. That 2015 match ended in a 0-0 tie after two overtimes.

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE:

All 32 first-round games will be held over three days this weekend, beginning a four-week march to the national title match. The Women’s College Cup will be held Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara, Cali. Here’s a look at the weekly postseason schedule: First Round - Nov. 12, 13 or 14Second and Third Rounds - Nov. 19 and 21Quarterfinals - Nov. 26 or 27Women’s College Cup – Dec. 3-5

TICKETS:

First-round tickets are on sale through AllVols.com or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office during regular business hours (Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 865-656-1200. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, students, and senior citizens. Group tickets (10 or more) are also available for $5 each by contacting the Ticket Office. The first 100 UT students will receive free entry with a valid student ID. The Regal Soccer Stadium ticket booth, located outside the main entrance, will open 60 minutes before game time.

TENNESSEE’S NCAA HISTORY:

Tennessee will be making its 13th overall NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. UT has a 14-10-3 record in the tournament and has reached the Sweet 16 six times (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2018). Danielle Marcano is Tennessee’s all-time points leader in the NCAA championships, tallying 4 points on seven goals in her career (2015-2018).

HOSTING HISTORY:

UT has hosted 16 NCAA tournament games, and the Vols are 13-2-1 in Knoxville early-round NCAA games.

