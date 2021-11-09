Advertisement

VFL Reeves rolls through another marathon round of golf

Fundraising effort nets nearly 20K for Folds of Honor
Fox Den Golf instructors Jake Reeves and Lee Whitehead bring you helpful and informative tips...
Fox Den Golf instructors Jake Reeves and Lee Whitehead bring you helpful and informative tips to improve your golf game.(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping to raise money for Folds of Honor is VFL and Fox Den teaching pro Jake Reeves. It’s his second go around at this. Folds of Honor, a non-profit which provides scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service member was started in 2007, and has given out more than 25-thousand scholarships.

After a slight delay for frost, Reeves and Scot Benson from Folds of Honor, took to the Fox Den Country Club course to play as many holes and garner as many birdies as possible before dark.

The former Tennessee standout and professional teaching instructor would end up playing an astonishing 101 holes of golf on this Veteran’s week Monday and raise $18,000 for the cause.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 29,000 educational scholarships. Minority recipients represent 41% of all scholarships awarded. Folds of Honor also has a cumulative average ratio of 90% of every dollar raised going towards the scholarship program.

If you’d like to support Jake and help Folds of Honor, just click here. The donation page will be kept open for the rest of the week.

