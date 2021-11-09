Victim identified who was killed after a Knox Co. Rescue Squad ran them over

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The man killed after a Knox Co. Rescue vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Mynhier, of Knoxville, according to Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officials responded to Northshore at Kensington Drive to assist with a wreck with injury. When deputies arrived, officials said they saw a man lying down on the grass being worked on by paramedics.

It was determined through witness statements that after the wreck, the victim was sitting down on the south side of Northshore drive with two witnesses.

When a Knox County Rescue Squad arrived on the scene, rescue personnel exited their rescue vehicle to help with the extraction of the crash. Once they exited the truck, it rolled forward and crushed the victim that was sitting on the side of the road.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.