WATCH: Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam to talk on education with parents during livestream event

One of the participating parents lives in East Knoxville with a daughter that attends Emerald Academy.
Gov. Bill Haslam (Source: WMC Action News 5)

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is set to host a livestream event where he will discuss education with Tennessee parents. The event will focus on students in Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville.

Officials with the event are also planning to host the State Collaborative on Reforming Education and Gov. Bill Lee’s policy director on public school funding and accountability.



