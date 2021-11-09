Weapons, drugs seized by officers in connection to officer assault case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody by Knoxville Police Department officers Thursday in connection with a man charged with assaulting an officer, a report from police says.

Dustin Riddle, 29, was taken into custody for drug possession and an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a suspicious hotel room thought to be a meeting point for a meth drug deal. During the altercation, another man, identified as Johnny Vann, attempted to pull a gun on officers and was detained for having meth, heroin and prescription pills on his person.

Riddle was arrested after officers found him attempting to enter the hotel room. Riddle had a duffel bag on his person that reportedly contained 6.4 ounces of meth, 8.7 ounces of heroin, 40 Xanax pills, 12.14 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22, a revolver, a Springfield XPS handgun and a Derringer with a loaded chamber. Officers also found scales and over $4 thousand in the bag.

Officers also searched Riddle’s home and found a safe with seven pistols, two rifles, a shotgun and ammunition in it, the report said. Officers said they also found stolen items and thousands of rounds in a bedroom.

