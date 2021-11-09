Advertisement

Weapons, drugs seized by officers in connection to officer assault case

14 weapons and multiple drugs were taken by officers.
Dustin Riddle
Dustin Riddle(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody by Knoxville Police Department officers Thursday in connection with a man charged with assaulting an officer, a report from police says.

Dustin Riddle, 29, was taken into custody for drug possession and an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a suspicious hotel room thought to be a meeting point for a meth drug deal. During the altercation, another man, identified as Johnny Vann, attempted to pull a gun on officers and was detained for having meth, heroin and prescription pills on his person.

Riddle was arrested after officers found him attempting to enter the hotel room. Riddle had a duffel bag on his person that reportedly contained 6.4 ounces of meth, 8.7 ounces of heroin, 40 Xanax pills, 12.14 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22, a revolver, a Springfield XPS handgun and a Derringer with a loaded chamber. Officers also found scales and over $4 thousand in the bag.

Officers also searched Riddle’s home and found a safe with seven pistols, two rifles, a shotgun and ammunition in it, the report said. Officers said they also found stolen items and thousands of rounds in a bedroom.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Knox County Rescue Squad truck
KCSO: Man dies after being struck by emergency vehicle
An explosion at Daves Wholesale Transmissions lead to a fire that left one with first and...
Owner released from hospital, plans to rebuild after fire in South Knoxville
Christopher Fine
KCSO: Knoxville sex offender charged for assaulting, kidnapping woman from business parking lot
Emma Rogers
Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident
Johnny Vann
KCSO: Man plans to trade drugs for goods, pulls gun on officers when confronted

Latest News

Gov. Bill Haslam (Source: WMC Action News 5)
WATCH: Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam to talk on education with parents during livestream event
Jeffery Farris
Store employees, customer stop robbery, report says
Matthew Baily, 42, of Jonesborough, Kenneth Kotowski, 39, of Bristol, Ronnie Gilliam, 63, of...
Four men arrested in Sullivan County minor human trafficking operation
Ethan R. Jeffers
Oneida man arrested in child abuse case