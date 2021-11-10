Advertisement

AMBER Alert canceled after four Memphis children found safe

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the AMBER Alert for four children from Memphis.
All four children were found safe in Memphis
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the AMBER Alert for four children from Memphis.

11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas were believed to be with Jamisha Thomas who is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse by the Memphis Police Department.

The siblings were found safe but Jamisha is still at large.

Jamisha may be driving a silver 2002 Ford Explorer with Louisiana tag 18077923.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

